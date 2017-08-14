All apartments in Jacksonville
1040 W 12TH ST

1040 West 12th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1040 West 12th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs unit, newly rehab, new kitchen, new bath, carpet and vinyl. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 W 12TH ST have any available units?
1040 W 12TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 W 12TH ST have?
Some of 1040 W 12TH ST's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 W 12TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1040 W 12TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 W 12TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1040 W 12TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1040 W 12TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 1040 W 12TH ST offers parking.
Does 1040 W 12TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1040 W 12TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 W 12TH ST have a pool?
No, 1040 W 12TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1040 W 12TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1040 W 12TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 W 12TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1040 W 12TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

