10344 Pavnes Creek Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

10344 Pavnes Creek Drive

10344 Pavnes Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10344 Pavnes Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,544 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Ag

(RLNE5783292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive have any available units?
10344 Pavnes Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive have?
Some of 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10344 Pavnes Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10344 Pavnes Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
