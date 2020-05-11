10341 DE PAUL DR

Nice three bedroom, one bath home with large fenced backyard and partially fenced front. Tile floors throughout living space and wood laminate in bedrooms. Carport includes utility room with washer/dryer connections.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
