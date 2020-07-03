Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1032 St Clair.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1032 St Clair
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1032 St Clair
1032 Saint Clair St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1032 Saint Clair St, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this all brick duplex. Clean, move-in ready 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Water/Sewer and yard maintenance included. Fenced rear yard. No washer/dryer connections. Garage on site is not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1032 St Clair have any available units?
1032 St Clair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1032 St Clair currently offering any rent specials?
1032 St Clair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 St Clair pet-friendly?
No, 1032 St Clair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1032 St Clair offer parking?
Yes, 1032 St Clair offers parking.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 St Clair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 St Clair have a pool?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have a pool.
Does 1032 St Clair have accessible units?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia