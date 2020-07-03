All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1032 St Clair.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1032 St Clair
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

1032 St Clair

1032 Saint Clair St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1032 Saint Clair St, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this all brick duplex. Clean, move-in ready 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Water/Sewer and yard maintenance included. Fenced rear yard. No washer/dryer connections. Garage on site is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 St Clair have any available units?
1032 St Clair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1032 St Clair currently offering any rent specials?
1032 St Clair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 St Clair pet-friendly?
No, 1032 St Clair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1032 St Clair offer parking?
Yes, 1032 St Clair offers parking.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 St Clair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 St Clair have a pool?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have a pool.
Does 1032 St Clair have accessible units?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia