All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1032 St Clair.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1032 St Clair
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1032 St Clair

1032 St Clair St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1032 St Clair St, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Come see this all brick duplex. Clean, move-in ready 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Water/Sewer and yard maintenance included. Fenced rear yard. No washer/dryer connections. Garage on site is not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 St Clair have any available units?
1032 St Clair doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1032 St Clair currently offering any rent specials?
1032 St Clair is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 St Clair pet-friendly?
No, 1032 St Clair is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1032 St Clair offer parking?
Yes, 1032 St Clair offers parking.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1032 St Clair does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 St Clair have a pool?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have a pool.
Does 1032 St Clair have accessible units?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 St Clair have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 St Clair does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia