1031 Riviera St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

San Marco Bungalow -

SAN MARCO HOUSE FOR RENT. Fully renovated Bungalow in the heart of San Marco for rent. Hardwood floors, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room, modern kitchen and appliances. Inside laundry and mudroom, washer/dryer included. Bonus room, screened front porch, custom lighting, approx 1200sf, fenced rear yard. 3 car driveway parking, one car garage.. 1 year lease, may consider small pet with $25/mth pet fee, $1750 security deposit with lawn service included.Available 3/15/19. Call Lisa to schedule a showing, 904-657-7462



(RLNE3267765)