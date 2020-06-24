All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

1031 Riviera St

1031 Riviera Street · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Riviera Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
San Marco Bungalow -
SAN MARCO HOUSE FOR RENT. Fully renovated Bungalow in the heart of San Marco for rent. Hardwood floors, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room, dining room, modern kitchen and appliances. Inside laundry and mudroom, washer/dryer included. Bonus room, screened front porch, custom lighting, approx 1200sf, fenced rear yard. 3 car driveway parking, one car garage.. 1 year lease, may consider small pet with $25/mth pet fee, $1750 security deposit with lawn service included.Available 3/15/19. Call Lisa to schedule a showing, 904-657-7462

(RLNE3267765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Riviera St have any available units?
1031 Riviera St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Riviera St have?
Some of 1031 Riviera St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Riviera St currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Riviera St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Riviera St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 Riviera St is pet friendly.
Does 1031 Riviera St offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Riviera St offers parking.
Does 1031 Riviera St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 Riviera St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Riviera St have a pool?
No, 1031 Riviera St does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Riviera St have accessible units?
No, 1031 Riviera St does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Riviera St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Riviera St does not have units with dishwashers.
