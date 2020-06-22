Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
103 COURAGEOUS CT N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
103 COURAGEOUS CT N
103 Courageous Court South
·
No Longer Available
Location
103 Courageous Court South, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Best deal in the best community in Mayport! Home is completely updated! Two master bedrooms, one down stairs, one upstairs. loft! private patio! Updated appliances! Wont' last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N have any available units?
103 COURAGEOUS CT N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 103 COURAGEOUS CT N currently offering any rent specials?
103 COURAGEOUS CT N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 COURAGEOUS CT N pet-friendly?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N offer parking?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N does not offer parking.
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N have a pool?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N does not have a pool.
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N have accessible units?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N does not have accessible units.
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 COURAGEOUS CT N have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 COURAGEOUS CT N does not have units with air conditioning.
