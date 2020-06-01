All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1026 Cherry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1026 Cherry Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 Cherry Street

1026 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1026 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Dwell Staging and Design is North Florida's leading home staging company. We work with sellers of vacant homes who understand that in order to sell their home quickly and for a higher price that their home needs to be professionally staged to look like a model home.

Dwell professionally stages these homes and then places one of our home managers into the home. The manager pays a substantially reduced monthly fee in exchange for keeping the home in a "show ready" condition and allowing for the home to be shown 7 days a week with a 2 hour notice.

Please visit our website at www.dwellstaginganddesign.com
or Call us NOW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Cherry Street have any available units?
1026 Cherry Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1026 Cherry Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Cherry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Cherry Street pet-friendly?
No, 1026 Cherry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1026 Cherry Street offer parking?
No, 1026 Cherry Street does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Cherry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Cherry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Cherry Street have a pool?
No, 1026 Cherry Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Cherry Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 Cherry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Cherry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Cherry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Cherry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Cherry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia