1026 ASSISI LN

Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent off Mayport Road. This unit has been renovated from ceramic tile, to fresh paint and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living and dining areas, two open bedrooms with lots of natural light. Access to the full bathroom from hallway and master bedroom. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups located in the back. Personal driveway and a private fenced in yard, don't miss out on your change to live minutes from the beach! Convenient location to Mayport Naval Base and more. Resident benefit package: $10.50/month. Renter's insurance required.