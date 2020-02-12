All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1026 ASSISI LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1026 ASSISI LN
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

1026 ASSISI LN

1026 Assisi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
North Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1026 Assisi Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32233
North Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home for rent off Mayport Road. This unit has been renovated from ceramic tile, to fresh paint and stainless steel appliances. Spacious living and dining areas, two open bedrooms with lots of natural light. Access to the full bathroom from hallway and master bedroom. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups located in the back. Personal driveway and a private fenced in yard, don't miss out on your change to live minutes from the beach! Convenient location to Mayport Naval Base and more. Resident benefit package: $10.50/month. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 ASSISI LN have any available units?
1026 ASSISI LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 ASSISI LN have?
Some of 1026 ASSISI LN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 ASSISI LN currently offering any rent specials?
1026 ASSISI LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 ASSISI LN pet-friendly?
No, 1026 ASSISI LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1026 ASSISI LN offer parking?
Yes, 1026 ASSISI LN offers parking.
Does 1026 ASSISI LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 ASSISI LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 ASSISI LN have a pool?
No, 1026 ASSISI LN does not have a pool.
Does 1026 ASSISI LN have accessible units?
No, 1026 ASSISI LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 ASSISI LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1026 ASSISI LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia