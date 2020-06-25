All apartments in Jacksonville
1025 Bluehill Drive North
Last updated May 14 2019 at 8:04 PM

1025 Bluehill Drive North · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Highlands
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1025 Bluehill Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North have any available units?
1025 Bluehill Drive North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1025 Bluehill Drive North currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Bluehill Drive North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Bluehill Drive North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1025 Bluehill Drive North is pet friendly.
Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North offer parking?
No, 1025 Bluehill Drive North does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Bluehill Drive North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North have a pool?
No, 1025 Bluehill Drive North does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North have accessible units?
No, 1025 Bluehill Drive North does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Bluehill Drive North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 Bluehill Drive North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 Bluehill Drive North does not have units with air conditioning.
