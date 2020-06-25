All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

10227 Westmar Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2993c2a095 ---- Come see this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home! Features tile and carpet flooring, fresh paint, updated bathroom, and much more! Pet-friendly with breed approval and nonrefundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10227 Westmar Rd have any available units?
10227 Westmar Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10227 Westmar Rd have?
Some of 10227 Westmar Rd's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10227 Westmar Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10227 Westmar Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10227 Westmar Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 10227 Westmar Rd is pet friendly.
Does 10227 Westmar Rd offer parking?
No, 10227 Westmar Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10227 Westmar Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10227 Westmar Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10227 Westmar Rd have a pool?
No, 10227 Westmar Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10227 Westmar Rd have accessible units?
No, 10227 Westmar Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10227 Westmar Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10227 Westmar Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

