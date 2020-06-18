All apartments in Jacksonville
1021 Daniel Street

1021 Daniel Street · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Daniel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
New Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$672

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1714700

A coveted rental home located in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:

-2 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 864 Square ft
-Attached 1 Car Garage

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Attached 1 Car Garage,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Daniel Street have any available units?
1021 Daniel Street has a unit available for $672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1021 Daniel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Daniel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Daniel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Daniel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Daniel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Daniel Street does offer parking.
Does 1021 Daniel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Daniel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Daniel Street have a pool?
No, 1021 Daniel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Daniel Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 Daniel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Daniel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Daniel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Daniel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Daniel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
