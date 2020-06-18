1021 Daniel Street

Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1714700



A coveted rental home located in Jacksonville! Your next home includes:



-2 Bedrooms

- 1 Bathroom

- 864 Square ft

-Attached 1 Car Garage



This property comes in as-is condition.



