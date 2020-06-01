All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
10184 Pavnes Creek Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

10184 Pavnes Creek Drive

10184 Pavnes Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

10184 Pavnes Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home
Featuring sparkling community pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.0 bathrooms, and approximately 1,544 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, September 02, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change

(RLNE5031963)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive have any available units?
10184 Pavnes Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive have?
Some of 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10184 Pavnes Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10184 Pavnes Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
