Great home located in the heart of Mandarin. Some features that make this property great include a family room that overlooks a pond, huge covered patio for entertaining, fire pit for the cool evenings, and a cozy fireplace for those chilly nights. Great location, walking distance to Crown Point elementary.Tenant pays electric, water and cable.Home is located in a quiet neighborhood on a culdesac with a picturesque view of a pond