10167 PAVNES CREEK DR
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

10167 PAVNES CREEK DR

10167 Pavnes Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

10167 Pavnes Creek Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville Heights South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New Lennar E/I home for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR have any available units?
10167 PAVNES CREEK DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR have?
Some of 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR currently offering any rent specials?
10167 PAVNES CREEK DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR pet-friendly?
No, 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR offer parking?
No, 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR does not offer parking.
Does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR have a pool?
Yes, 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR has a pool.
Does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR have accessible units?
No, 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10167 PAVNES CREEK DR has units with dishwashers.
