All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1016 Milnor St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1016 Milnor St
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

1016 Milnor St

1016 Milnor Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1016 Milnor Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a2878ec018 ----
Check out this amazing home. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, & 1,346 Square Feet!!! Features fresh paint, tile flooring, brand new carpet, washer/dryer connections, appliances, & more. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. This one will NOT last long so apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Milnor St have any available units?
1016 Milnor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1016 Milnor St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Milnor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Milnor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Milnor St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Milnor St offer parking?
No, 1016 Milnor St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Milnor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Milnor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Milnor St have a pool?
No, 1016 Milnor St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Milnor St have accessible units?
No, 1016 Milnor St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Milnor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Milnor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Milnor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Milnor St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia