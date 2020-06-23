Rent Calculator
1016 E Union St
1016 E Union St
1016 Union St E
·
1016 Union St E, Jacksonville, FL 32202
East Jacksonville
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath near the Historic Springfield area won't last long! Will be ready for an immediate move in! Schedule your tour of the home today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 E Union St have any available units?
1016 E Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1016 E Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 E Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 E Union St offer parking?
No, 1016 E Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 E Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E Union St have a pool?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 E Union St have accessible units?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 E Union St has units with air conditioning.
