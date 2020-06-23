All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1016 E Union St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1016 E Union St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1016 E Union St

1016 Union St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1016 Union St E, Jacksonville, FL 32202
East Jacksonville

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath near the Historic Springfield area won't last long! Will be ready for an immediate move in! Schedule your tour of the home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 E Union St have any available units?
1016 E Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1016 E Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 E Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 E Union St offer parking?
No, 1016 E Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 E Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E Union St have a pool?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 E Union St have accessible units?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 E Union St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia