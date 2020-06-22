All apartments in Jacksonville
1016 East Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 East Union Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
East Jacksonville

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath near the Historic Springfield area won't last long! Will be ready for an immediate move in! Schedule your tour of the home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 E Union St have any available units?
1016 E Union St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1016 E Union St currently offering any rent specials?
1016 E Union St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 E Union St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 E Union St is pet friendly.
Does 1016 E Union St offer parking?
No, 1016 E Union St does not offer parking.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 E Union St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 E Union St have a pool?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have a pool.
Does 1016 E Union St have accessible units?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 E Union St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 E Union St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1016 E Union St has units with air conditioning.
