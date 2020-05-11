Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1016 DORCHESTER ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1016 DORCHESTER ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1016 DORCHESTER ST
1016 Dorchester Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1016 Dorchester Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 1 bath house. Nice wood floors throughout. Range and refrigerator included. Screened front porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1016 DORCHESTER ST have any available units?
1016 DORCHESTER ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1016 DORCHESTER ST have?
Some of 1016 DORCHESTER ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1016 DORCHESTER ST currently offering any rent specials?
1016 DORCHESTER ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 DORCHESTER ST pet-friendly?
No, 1016 DORCHESTER ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1016 DORCHESTER ST offer parking?
No, 1016 DORCHESTER ST does not offer parking.
Does 1016 DORCHESTER ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 DORCHESTER ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 DORCHESTER ST have a pool?
No, 1016 DORCHESTER ST does not have a pool.
Does 1016 DORCHESTER ST have accessible units?
No, 1016 DORCHESTER ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 DORCHESTER ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 DORCHESTER ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia