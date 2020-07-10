All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10152 Haverford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10152 Haverford Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:10 PM

10152 Haverford Rd

10152 Haverford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10152 Haverford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 OK!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10152 Haverford Rd have any available units?
10152 Haverford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10152 Haverford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10152 Haverford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10152 Haverford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd offer parking?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have a pool?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have accessible units?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia