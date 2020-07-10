Rent Calculator
Home
Jacksonville, FL
10152 Haverford Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:10 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10152 Haverford Rd
10152 Haverford Road
No Longer Available
Location
10152 Haverford Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
SECTION 8 OK!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have any available units?
10152 Haverford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10152 Haverford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10152 Haverford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10152 Haverford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd offer parking?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not offer parking.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have a pool?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have accessible units?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10152 Haverford Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 10152 Haverford Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
