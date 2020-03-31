All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD

10150 Belle Rive Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10150 Belle Rive Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
A BEAUTIFUL PEACEFUL and PRIVATE CONDO - Available April 15thONLY - $1,150. / Month1-Bedroom, 1-Bath, 2nd Floor CONDO with a 1 Car Garage.Completely updated, All fresh paint & new Vinyl wood grain plank flooring. Beautiful Fireplace, Spacious Living Area and Large Master Suite.PEACEFUL LARGE SCREEN PORCH TO ENJOY connects from Living Room to Master Bedroom.Ask about our FIRST RESPONDER and MILITARY Discount. AWESOME Clubhouse, POOL and Fitness Room.Call or Text me for APPOINTMENT and to APPLY ONLINE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD have any available units?
10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD have?
Some of 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD offers parking.
Does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD has a pool.
Does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
