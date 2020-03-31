10150 BELLE RIVE BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

A BEAUTIFUL PEACEFUL and PRIVATE CONDO - Available April 15thONLY - $1,150. / Month1-Bedroom, 1-Bath, 2nd Floor CONDO with a 1 Car Garage.Completely updated, All fresh paint & new Vinyl wood grain plank flooring. Beautiful Fireplace, Spacious Living Area and Large Master Suite.PEACEFUL LARGE SCREEN PORCH TO ENJOY connects from Living Room to Master Bedroom.Ask about our FIRST RESPONDER and MILITARY Discount. AWESOME Clubhouse, POOL and Fitness Room.Call or Text me for APPOINTMENT and to APPLY ONLINE.