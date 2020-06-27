Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10131 JACKSON TER
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10131 JACKSON TER
10131 Jackson Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
10131 Jackson Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3/1 mobile home is available immediately. Over sized lot with completely fence yard. New flooring and paint through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10131 JACKSON TER have any available units?
10131 JACKSON TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10131 JACKSON TER currently offering any rent specials?
10131 JACKSON TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10131 JACKSON TER pet-friendly?
No, 10131 JACKSON TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10131 JACKSON TER offer parking?
Yes, 10131 JACKSON TER offers parking.
Does 10131 JACKSON TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10131 JACKSON TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10131 JACKSON TER have a pool?
No, 10131 JACKSON TER does not have a pool.
Does 10131 JACKSON TER have accessible units?
No, 10131 JACKSON TER does not have accessible units.
Does 10131 JACKSON TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 10131 JACKSON TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10131 JACKSON TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 10131 JACKSON TER does not have units with air conditioning.
