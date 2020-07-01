All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

10121 OLDSMOBILE DR.

10121 Oldsmobile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10121 Oldsmobile Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! - Great 2 bed/1 bath with new kitchen appliances! Available Now!

(RLNE5362396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have any available units?
10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. is pet friendly.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. offer parking?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not offer parking.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have a pool?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have accessible units?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have units with air conditioning.

