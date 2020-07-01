Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10121 OLDSMOBILE DR.
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10121 OLDSMOBILE DR.
10121 Oldsmobile Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
10121 Oldsmobile Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Available Now! - Great 2 bed/1 bath with new kitchen appliances! Available Now!
(RLNE5362396)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have any available units?
10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. is pet friendly.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. offer parking?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not offer parking.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have a pool?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have a pool.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have accessible units?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10121 OLDSMOBILE DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia