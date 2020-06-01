All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10120 PONTIAC DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10120 PONTIAC DR
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

10120 PONTIAC DR

10120 Pontiac Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10120 Pontiac Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10120 PONTIAC DR have any available units?
10120 PONTIAC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10120 PONTIAC DR currently offering any rent specials?
10120 PONTIAC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10120 PONTIAC DR pet-friendly?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10120 PONTIAC DR offer parking?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR does not offer parking.
Does 10120 PONTIAC DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10120 PONTIAC DR have a pool?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR does not have a pool.
Does 10120 PONTIAC DR have accessible units?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10120 PONTIAC DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10120 PONTIAC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10120 PONTIAC DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia