10115 CROFTON CT
10115 Crofton Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
10115 Crofton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fabulous open floor plan with with over 2000 sq ft of living space located inside a gated community. The kitchen has stainless appliances and breakfast bar. The spacious living room has a fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10115 CROFTON CT have any available units?
10115 CROFTON CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10115 CROFTON CT have?
Some of 10115 CROFTON CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10115 CROFTON CT currently offering any rent specials?
10115 CROFTON CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 CROFTON CT pet-friendly?
No, 10115 CROFTON CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10115 CROFTON CT offer parking?
Yes, 10115 CROFTON CT offers parking.
Does 10115 CROFTON CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 CROFTON CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 CROFTON CT have a pool?
Yes, 10115 CROFTON CT has a pool.
Does 10115 CROFTON CT have accessible units?
No, 10115 CROFTON CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 CROFTON CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 CROFTON CT has units with dishwashers.
