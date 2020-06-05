All apartments in Jacksonville
1010 MAYNARD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1010 MAYNARD ST

1010 Maynard Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Maynard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom home is move in ready! Refrigerator and Over/Range combo included. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have any available units?
1010 MAYNARD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1010 MAYNARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1010 MAYNARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 MAYNARD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 MAYNARD ST is pet friendly.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST offer parking?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have a pool?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have accessible units?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
