Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1010 MAYNARD ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1010 MAYNARD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1010 MAYNARD ST
1010 Maynard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
1010 Maynard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 Bedroom home is move in ready! Refrigerator and Over/Range combo included. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have any available units?
1010 MAYNARD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1010 MAYNARD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1010 MAYNARD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 MAYNARD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 MAYNARD ST is pet friendly.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST offer parking?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have a pool?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have accessible units?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 MAYNARD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 MAYNARD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia