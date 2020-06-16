All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

1010 MARBLEHEAD RD

1010 Marblehead Road · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Marblehead Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom, one and half bath at the end of the street with large fenced backyard. New tile and paint throughout with indoor laundry/utility room. Open kitchen and living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD have any available units?
1010 MARBLEHEAD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD have?
Some of 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD's amenities include parking, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD currently offering any rent specials?
1010 MARBLEHEAD RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD pet-friendly?
No, 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD offer parking?
Yes, 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD does offer parking.
Does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD have a pool?
No, 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD does not have a pool.
Does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD have accessible units?
No, 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 MARBLEHEAD RD does not have units with dishwashers.
