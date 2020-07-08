3 Bedroom 2 bath home with attached 1 car garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1247 square feet. Large corner lot with fenced in back yard. attached 1 car garage . New wood floors and new paint throughout. Stainless appliances and eat in kitchen. His and her sinks in master bathroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 101 Vernis Ave have any available units?
101 Vernis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.