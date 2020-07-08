All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 101 Vernis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
101 Vernis Ave
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

101 Vernis Ave

101 Vernis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

101 Vernis Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 bath home with attached 1 car garage - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 1247 square feet. Large corner lot with fenced in back yard. attached 1 car garage . New wood floors and new paint throughout. Stainless appliances and eat in kitchen. His and her sinks in master bathroom

(RLNE5745045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Vernis Ave have any available units?
101 Vernis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Vernis Ave have?
Some of 101 Vernis Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Vernis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
101 Vernis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Vernis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Vernis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 101 Vernis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 101 Vernis Ave offers parking.
Does 101 Vernis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Vernis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Vernis Ave have a pool?
No, 101 Vernis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 101 Vernis Ave have accessible units?
No, 101 Vernis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Vernis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Vernis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia