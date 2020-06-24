All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 10075 Gate Parkway #1604.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10075 Gate Parkway #1604
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:31 AM

10075 Gate Parkway #1604

10075 N Gate Pkwy 1604 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10075 N Gate Pkwy 1604, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Mirabella Condominium Sales, Rentals and Property Management - Luxury Furnished 1/1 ground floor condo rental- $100 electric cap

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3235758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have any available units?
10075 Gate Parkway #1604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 currently offering any rent specials?
10075 Gate Parkway #1604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 pet-friendly?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 offer parking?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not offer parking.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have a pool?
Yes, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 has a pool.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have accessible units?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not have accessible units.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia