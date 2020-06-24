Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
10075 Gate Parkway #1604
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:31 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10075 Gate Parkway #1604
10075 N Gate Pkwy 1604
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10075 N Gate Pkwy 1604, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
gym
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Mirabella Condominium Sales, Rentals and Property Management - Luxury Furnished 1/1 ground floor condo rental- $100 electric cap
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3235758)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have any available units?
10075 Gate Parkway #1604 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 currently offering any rent specials?
10075 Gate Parkway #1604 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 pet-friendly?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 offer parking?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not offer parking.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have a pool?
Yes, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 has a pool.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have accessible units?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not have accessible units.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10075 Gate Parkway #1604 does not have units with air conditioning.
