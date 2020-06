Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A place to call home... 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen with breakfast bar and nook. Home also features a split floor plan with remarkably large master bedroom with his and her walk in closets, garden tub, and separate shower! Large washer and dryer room with plenty of storage connects to the 2 car garage Freshly painted with new carpet & tile. Call Debbie @Weichert Realtors-The Coffey group 904-651-0377 for showing.