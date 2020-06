Amenities

SAN MARCO 2nd Floor Garage APARTMENT FOR RENT.From 5 Points, Park Street North to Fuller Warren Bridge, exit San Marco, south to corner of Colombo and San Marco to sign. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, living/dining combo, kitchen (R,R), hardwood floors, shared laundry, off street parking,WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT, central heat and air, approximately 820 square feet, security deposit $995, owner may consider pets with NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease [AVlb BK] available now