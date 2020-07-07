All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1005 Busac Ave

1005 Busac Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Busac Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36623fe099 ---- Welcome home to this beautiful,newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Features A/C, fridge, carpet and tile flooring, nice kitchen and baths and washer/dryer connections. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Busac Ave have any available units?
1005 Busac Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Busac Ave have?
Some of 1005 Busac Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Busac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Busac Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Busac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Busac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Busac Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Busac Ave offers parking.
Does 1005 Busac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Busac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Busac Ave have a pool?
No, 1005 Busac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Busac Ave have accessible units?
No, 1005 Busac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Busac Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Busac Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

