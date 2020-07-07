1003 Underhill Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bed with Large Yard - Charming single story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with central heating and air. Includes private driveway, covered front porch and additional side entrance.The living room features a decorative fireplace and a columned look-through to the dining room with built in shelves. Cook your favorite meal in the completely remodeled kitchen, equipped with brand new cabinets, counter tops.



-Living and dining room have gorgeous hardwood floors.

-Kitchen with brand new vinyl.

-Washer and dryer connections ready for hook up.



Features:

- New Paint

- New Appliances

- Central A/C

- Front Porch

- Washer & Dryer Hookups



Additional Charges:

- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50

- Filter EZ - $20

- Liability to Landlord insurance - $9.50



