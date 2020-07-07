All apartments in Jacksonville
1003 Underhill Dr.
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1003 Underhill Dr.

1003 Underhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Underhill Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bed with Large Yard - Charming single story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with central heating and air. Includes private driveway, covered front porch and additional side entrance.The living room features a decorative fireplace and a columned look-through to the dining room with built in shelves. Cook your favorite meal in the completely remodeled kitchen, equipped with brand new cabinets, counter tops.

-Living and dining room have gorgeous hardwood floors.
-Kitchen with brand new vinyl.
-Washer and dryer connections ready for hook up.

Features:
- New Paint
- New Appliances
- Central A/C
- Front Porch
- Washer & Dryer Hookups

Additional Charges:
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- Filter EZ - $20
- Liability to Landlord insurance - $9.50

(RLNE5174482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Underhill Dr. have any available units?
1003 Underhill Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 Underhill Dr. have?
Some of 1003 Underhill Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Underhill Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Underhill Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Underhill Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Underhill Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Underhill Dr. offer parking?
No, 1003 Underhill Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Underhill Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Underhill Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Underhill Dr. have a pool?
No, 1003 Underhill Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Underhill Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1003 Underhill Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Underhill Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Underhill Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
