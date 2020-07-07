1003 Underhill Dr.

Amenities
Spacious 3 Bed with Large Yard - Charming single story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with central heating and air. Includes private driveway, covered front porch and additional side entrance.The living room features a decorative fireplace and a columned look-through to the dining room with built in shelves. Cook your favorite meal in the completely remodeled kitchen, equipped with brand new cabinets, counter tops.
-Living and dining room have gorgeous hardwood floors.
-Kitchen with brand new vinyl.
-Washer and dryer connections ready for hook up.
Features:
- New Paint
- New Appliances
- Central A/C
- Front Porch
- Washer & Dryer Hookups
Additional Charges:
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- Filter EZ - $20
- Liability to Landlord insurance - $9.50
(RLNE5174482)