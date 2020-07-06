Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1002 CHERRY POINT WAY
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:37 AM
1002 CHERRY POINT WAY
1002 Cherry Point Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1002 Cherry Point Way, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom/2 Car Garage convenient to I-95 and located near River City Market Place and Jacksonville International Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY have any available units?
1002 CHERRY POINT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1002 CHERRY POINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY offers parking.
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY have a pool?
No, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY have accessible units?
No, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 CHERRY POINT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
