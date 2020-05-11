Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:49 PM
10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216
10000 N Gate Pkwy 2216
·
No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location
10000 N Gate Pkwy 2216, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 Available 05/06/19 Furnished Sail Cove Condominium - Beautifully Furnished Ground Floor Condominium in the gated community of Sail Cove. All Utilities and Furnishing Provided
(RLNE2012675)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 have any available units?
10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 currently offering any rent specials?
10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 pet-friendly?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 offer parking?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 does not offer parking.
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 have a pool?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 does not have a pool.
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 have accessible units?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 Gate Pkwy, #2216 does not have units with air conditioning.
