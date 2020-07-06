Rent Calculator
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:27 PM
100 North Laura Street
100 North Laura Street
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
100 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Not real property, needed to use fake property to link Rently that is on the Avalon office door
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 100 North Laura Street have any available units?
100 North Laura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 100 North Laura Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 North Laura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 North Laura Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 North Laura Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 100 North Laura Street offer parking?
No, 100 North Laura Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 North Laura Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 North Laura Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 North Laura Street have a pool?
No, 100 North Laura Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 North Laura Street have accessible units?
No, 100 North Laura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 North Laura Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 North Laura Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 North Laura Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 North Laura Street does not have units with air conditioning.
