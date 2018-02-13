All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 0 ATLANTIC BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
0 ATLANTIC BLVD
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

0 ATLANTIC BLVD

0 Atlantic Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
San Marco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

0 Atlantic Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
San Marco

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Boat Slip for Rent $10/ft - 60 ft Slip - Max Boat Size 66' - Water included in Rental - Metered Electric Billed to Renter - No Live Aboard Allowed in Marina - Concrete Docks - Gated Access to Docks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD have any available units?
0 ATLANTIC BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 0 ATLANTIC BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
0 ATLANTIC BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 0 ATLANTIC BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD offer parking?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD have a pool?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD have accessible units?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 0 ATLANTIC BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 0 ATLANTIC BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia