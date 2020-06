Amenities

carport ceiling fan microwave range refrigerator

Live minutes from the beach in the beautiful home. Kitchen comes equipped with a matching refrigerator, microwave, and range. This 3 bed/1 bath beach house features 1000 sq ft of living space an attached carport, and a fenced yard for added privacy. Call today to set up your showing and get the best of Jacksonville Beach!