821 2nd Street North - 2

This one bedroom/one bath apartment has recently undergone a complete, no expense spared, gut renovation. This immaculate apartment has beautiful light wood laminate floors, white shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The bathroom has LVF flooring, vanity/sink, LED lighting, toilet and a new subway/penny tile shower. Unit also comes with an in-unit GE washer/dryer, as well new ceiling fans. New energy efficient vinyl windows have been installed, along with white 2" cordless window blinds. Apartment comes with a small private fenced side/back yard and a dedicated onsite parking space. There is plenty of on-street guest parking available out front. You couldn't ask for a more perfect location. Set back off the street, this quiet enclave is only a 2 block walk to the ocean and all the great restaurant and shops Jacksonville Beach has to offer!! Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Electric & water are separately metered; garbage and pest control are included. If interested, please call or text Glenn Katz @ (904) 274-0294 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.

Property has 9 garden-level units in four separate one-story buildings. Three of the buildings are duplexes with 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. The fourth building is a triplex, with two 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments, and one 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Property has eleven (11) on site parking spaces, and another six (6) off-site parking spaces directly in front of the property. In 2019, extensive landscaping and lighting renovation was completed, as well as resurfacing/striping the of parking lot. Property is located a short 2 block walk to the beach and the restaurants and bars in the downtown Jacksonville Beach commercial district.