Jacksonville Beach, FL
821 2nd Street North - 2
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:36 PM

821 2nd Street North - 2

821 North 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

821 North 2nd Street, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
This one bedroom/one bath apartment has recently undergone a complete, no expense spared, gut renovation. This immaculate apartment has beautiful light wood laminate floors, white shaker kitchen cabinets with granite counter tops, stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. The bathroom has LVF flooring, vanity/sink, LED lighting, toilet and a new subway/penny tile shower. Unit also comes with an in-unit GE washer/dryer, as well new ceiling fans. New energy efficient vinyl windows have been installed, along with white 2" cordless window blinds. Apartment comes with a small private fenced side/back yard and a dedicated onsite parking space. There is plenty of on-street guest parking available out front. You couldn't ask for a more perfect location. Set back off the street, this quiet enclave is only a 2 block walk to the ocean and all the great restaurant and shops Jacksonville Beach has to offer!! Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee. Electric & water are separately metered; garbage and pest control are included. If interested, please call or text Glenn Katz @ (904) 274-0294 or send an email to SpencerCaseyHoldings@gmail.com.
Property has 9 garden-level units in four separate one-story buildings. Three of the buildings are duplexes with 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments. The fourth building is a triplex, with two 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartments, and one 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Property has eleven (11) on site parking spaces, and another six (6) off-site parking spaces directly in front of the property. In 2019, extensive landscaping and lighting renovation was completed, as well as resurfacing/striping the of parking lot. Property is located a short 2 block walk to the beach and the restaurants and bars in the downtown Jacksonville Beach commercial district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have any available units?
821 2nd Street North - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have?
Some of 821 2nd Street North - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 821 2nd Street North - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
821 2nd Street North - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 2nd Street North - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 2 offers parking.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have a pool?
No, 821 2nd Street North - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have accessible units?
No, 821 2nd Street North - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 821 2nd Street North - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 821 2nd Street North - 2 has units with air conditioning.
