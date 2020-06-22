604 11TH AVE S

Amenities

Live just steps from the beach! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a corner lot and has great curb appeal. The galley kitchen features lots of cabinet space and tile backsplash. The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace with new tile accent on the mantle and hardwood floors. The downstairs also features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room and large pantry and storage under the stairs. The entire upstairs is the owner's retreat, featuring a loft, bedroom and large bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower/toilet room. The home has a 2-car garage, spacious backyard and screened lanai area between living room and garage. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Available May 6.