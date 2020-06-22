All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

604 11TH AVE S

604 11th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

604 11th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Live just steps from the beach! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is situated on a corner lot and has great curb appeal. The galley kitchen features lots of cabinet space and tile backsplash. The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace with new tile accent on the mantle and hardwood floors. The downstairs also features 2 bedrooms, a full bath, laundry room and large pantry and storage under the stairs. The entire upstairs is the owner's retreat, featuring a loft, bedroom and large bathroom with dual vanities, garden tub and separate shower/toilet room. The home has a 2-car garage, spacious backyard and screened lanai area between living room and garage. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non refundable per pet fee. Available May 6.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 11TH AVE S have any available units?
604 11TH AVE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 604 11TH AVE S have?
Some of 604 11TH AVE S's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 11TH AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
604 11TH AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 11TH AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 604 11TH AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 604 11TH AVE S offer parking?
Yes, 604 11TH AVE S does offer parking.
Does 604 11TH AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 11TH AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 11TH AVE S have a pool?
No, 604 11TH AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 604 11TH AVE S have accessible units?
No, 604 11TH AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 604 11TH AVE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 11TH AVE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 11TH AVE S have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 11TH AVE S does not have units with air conditioning.
