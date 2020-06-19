Rent Calculator
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
602 1st Street South, #1 & #2
602 1st St South
·
No Longer Available
Location
602 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
washer/dryer
Beach House/Log Cabin/Across the street from the beach.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have any available units?
602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have?
Some of 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 currently offering any rent specials?
602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 pet-friendly?
No, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach
.
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 offer parking?
No, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 does not offer parking.
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have a pool?
No, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 does not have a pool.
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have accessible units?
No, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 602 1st Street South, #1 & #2 has units with air conditioning.
