601 7TH AVE

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated beach cottage. Tile floors throughout with granite counter tops and 42'' oak cabinets. Bathroom has tiled shower. Large backyard that is fenced in. No pets. Tenants to take care of lawn and must have renters insurance.