Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
601 7TH AVE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

601 7TH AVE

601 7th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

601 7th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated beach cottage. Tile floors throughout with granite counter tops and 42'' oak cabinets. Bathroom has tiled shower. Large backyard that is fenced in. No pets. Tenants to take care of lawn and must have renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 7TH AVE have any available units?
601 7TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 601 7TH AVE have?
Some of 601 7TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 7TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
601 7TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 7TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 601 7TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 601 7TH AVE offer parking?
No, 601 7TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 601 7TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 7TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 7TH AVE have a pool?
No, 601 7TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 601 7TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 601 7TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 601 7TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 7TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 7TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 7TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
