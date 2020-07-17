601 7th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely updated beach cottage. Tile floors throughout with granite counter tops and 42'' oak cabinets. Bathroom has tiled shower. Large backyard that is fenced in. No pets. Tenants to take care of lawn and must have renters insurance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 601 7TH AVE have any available units?
601 7TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 601 7TH AVE have?
Some of 601 7TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 7TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
601 7TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.