601 1ST ST S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool microwave internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool internet access

Adorable oceanfront condo with awesome view of beach and ocean. Stunning ocean view condo located in the heart of Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Galley style kitchen. Separate dining room with seating for 4. Master bedroom has attached full bath, queen bed, TV and walk-in closet. Master bath has shower/tub combo. Guest bedroom has queen bed and double closets.Guest bedroom has a tv, but it does not have cable. Tenants are welcome to bring their apple TV. Owner has sufficient internet to stream movies from apple tv etc.Guest bathroom has tub/shower combo and has access from the dining/family room and the guest bedroom. Living room has access to oceanfront balcony that overlooks pool, beach and ocean.