Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
555 7TH AVE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM
1 of 5
555 7TH AVE
555 7th Avenue South
·
No Longer Available
Location
555 7th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Up dated Townhome only 5 blks to the beach. All the great local restaurants and shopping. All kit appliances, washer & dryer with a fully fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 555 7TH AVE have any available units?
555 7TH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 555 7TH AVE have?
Some of 555 7TH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 555 7TH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
555 7TH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 7TH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 555 7TH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach
.
Does 555 7TH AVE offer parking?
No, 555 7TH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 555 7TH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 7TH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 7TH AVE have a pool?
No, 555 7TH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 555 7TH AVE have accessible units?
No, 555 7TH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 555 7TH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 7TH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 7TH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 7TH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
