All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 509 4th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
509 4th Ave S
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

509 4th Ave S

509 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

509 4th Avenue South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 4th Ave S have any available units?
509 4th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 509 4th Ave S have?
Some of 509 4th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 4th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
509 4th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 4th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 509 4th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 509 4th Ave S offer parking?
No, 509 4th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 509 4th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 4th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 4th Ave S have a pool?
No, 509 4th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 509 4th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 509 4th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 509 4th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 4th Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 4th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 509 4th Ave S has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville