Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 445 8TH AVE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
445 8TH AVE N
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
445 8TH AVE N
445 8th Avenue North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Location
445 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL UPDATED HOME WITH WOOD FLOORING, BALCONY OFF LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM, FENCED BACK YARD, SS APPLIANCES, WASHER & DRYER. ONLY4 BLOCKS TO THE OCEAN ! FABULOUS RESTAURANTS NEARBY.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 445 8TH AVE N have any available units?
445 8TH AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 445 8TH AVE N have?
Some of 445 8TH AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 445 8TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
445 8TH AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 8TH AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 445 8TH AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach
.
Does 445 8TH AVE N offer parking?
No, 445 8TH AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 445 8TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 8TH AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 8TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 445 8TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 445 8TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 445 8TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 445 8TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 8TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 8TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 8TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Similar Pages
Jacksonville Beach 1 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Jacksonville Beach Apartments with Balconies
Jacksonville Beach Apartments with Parking
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
St. Augustine, FL
Kingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Sawgrass, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Fruit Cove, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville