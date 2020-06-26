440 Upper 36th Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy beach community living in this terrific townhome! Corner lot just walking or biking minutes to the beach, shopping and restaurants. This clean and freshly painted 2/2 features new faux wood floor tile, new designer bath fixtures, a spacious fenced backyard and a screened patio. Large living room is bright airy. Kitchen overlooks courtyard. One car garage attached plus driveway parking. Washer and dryer included. Note that the fireplace is not for use. Owner will manage property.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.