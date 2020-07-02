Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 410 1ST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
410 1ST ST
Last updated May 4 2020 at 11:44 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
410 1ST ST
410 1st St South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
410 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach
Amenities
hardwood floors
bike storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
Beautiful top floor condo with an ocean view. New Laminate wood floors, freshly painted and ready to move. Storage Locker and bike storage on ground floor. NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 1ST ST have any available units?
410 1ST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 410 1ST ST have?
Some of 410 1ST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, bike storage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 410 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
410 1ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 410 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach
.
Does 410 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 410 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 410 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 1ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 410 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 410 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Similar Pages
Jacksonville Beach 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Jacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
St. Augustine, FL
Nocatee, FL
Green Cove Springs, FL
St. Augustine Beach, FL
Starke, FL
Asbury Lake, FL
Villano Beach, FL
Butler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FL
Kingsland, GA
Fruit Cove, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FL
St. Augustine Shores, FL
Sawgrass, FL
St. Augustine South, FL
World Golf Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville