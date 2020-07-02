All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
410 1ST ST

410 1st St South · No Longer Available
Location

410 1st St South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
bike storage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bike storage
Beautiful top floor condo with an ocean view. New Laminate wood floors, freshly painted and ready to move. Storage Locker and bike storage on ground floor. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 1ST ST have any available units?
410 1ST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 410 1ST ST have?
Some of 410 1ST ST's amenities include hardwood floors, bike storage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 1ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
410 1ST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 1ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 410 1ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 410 1ST ST offer parking?
No, 410 1ST ST does not offer parking.
Does 410 1ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 1ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 1ST ST have a pool?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have a pool.
Does 410 1ST ST have accessible units?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 410 1ST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 1ST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 1ST ST does not have units with air conditioning.

