All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 403 9th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
403 9th Ave N
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

403 9th Ave N

403 9th Ave N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

403 9th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Center of Jax Beach ONLY Three Blocks to Beach - Property Id: 265297

Three blocks from the beach and sits right behind the Salt Life Restaurant, this newly painted and updated 2 bedroom one bath beach house is ready for new occupants! $1590 a month.Please TEXT only for SHOWINGS and I will get back with you giving you an hour window to view property. Pets upon approval with a non-refundable $500 pet deposit, breed specific. ANY questions direct via TEXT ONLY please, too! (904-439-3000)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265297
Property Id 265297

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5717891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 9th Ave N have any available units?
403 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 403 9th Ave N have?
Some of 403 9th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
403 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 403 9th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 403 9th Ave N offer parking?
No, 403 9th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 403 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 9th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 403 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 403 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 403 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 403 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 9th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 403 9th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 9th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville