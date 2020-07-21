402 14TH AVE S

Amenities

Life's a beach and then you surf! This updated townhouse is just 4 blocks to the ocean in lively south Jax Beach! Be near all the action in this end-unit townhouse with off-street parking. Bike to nearby bars and restaurants. New tile in living areas is perfect for shaking off the beach sand. Large owner's bedroom, with double closets, can more than accommodate a king size bed. Guest bedroom comfortably fits a queen size bed. This is very uncommon for the beach! Backyard is ideal for entertaining. Fully-equipped kitchen - including washer/dryer unit, microwave and dishwasher! ** Available now! ** Sorry, no pets.